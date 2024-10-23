iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 1245.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (Symbol: TECB) shows an impressive 1245.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 30.32% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (Symbol: TECB), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $130,565,203 worth of SAIC, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:
SAIC — last trade: $145.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2024
|Prabu Natarajan
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$114.85
|$229,700
|06/24/2024
|Vincent P. Difronzo
|EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands
|215
|$116.72
|$25,095
|07/03/2024
|Srinivas Attili
|EVP, Civilian
|100
|$117.00
|$11,700
|07/10/2024
|James Joshua Jackson
|EVP, Army
|400
|$114.28
|$45,710
|07/12/2024
|Michelle A. O'hara
|EVP, CHRO
|1,000
|$118.00
|$118,000
|09/27/2024
|Barbara Supplee
|EVP, Navy
|150
|$137.38
|$20,607
And Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), the #90 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (Symbol: TECB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,168,475 worth of CGNX, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CGNX is detailed in the table below:
CGNX — last trade: $39.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2024
|Dianne M. Parrotte
|Director
|2,000
|$38.62
|$77,230
|09/04/2024
|Dennis Fehr
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|6,570
|$38.04
|$249,920
