iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 1245.0%

October 23, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (Symbol: TECB) shows an impressive 1245.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 30.32% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (Symbol: TECB), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $130,565,203 worth of SAIC, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $145.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2024 Prabu Natarajan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $114.85 $229,700
06/24/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 215 $116.72 $25,095
07/03/2024 Srinivas Attili EVP, Civilian 100 $117.00 $11,700
07/10/2024 James Joshua Jackson EVP, Army 400 $114.28 $45,710
07/12/2024 Michelle A. O'hara EVP, CHRO 1,000 $118.00 $118,000
09/27/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 150 $137.38 $20,607

And Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), the #90 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (Symbol: TECB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,168,475 worth of CGNX, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CGNX is detailed in the table below:

CGNX — last trade: $39.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2024 Dianne M. Parrotte Director 2,000 $38.62 $77,230
09/04/2024 Dennis Fehr SVP, Chief Financial Officer 6,570 $38.04 $249,920

