iShares U.S. Insurance (IAK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.96, changing hands as high as $133.06 per share. iShares U.S. Insurance shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAK's low point in its 52 week range is $124.62 per share, with $138.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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