iShares U.S. Home Construction Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ITB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (Symbol: ITB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.48, changing hands as high as $99.73 per share. iShares U.S. Home Construction shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITB's low point in its 52 week range is $82.71 per share, with $127.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.30.

