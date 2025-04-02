iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary (IYC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: IYC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.87, changing hands as high as $90.99 per share. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYC's low point in its 52 week range is $74.38 per share, with $101.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.10.

