iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges (IAI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (Symbol: IAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.35, changing hands as low as $170.83 per share. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAI's low point in its 52 week range is $116.88 per share, with $191.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.86.

