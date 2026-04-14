iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges (IAI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (Symbol: IAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.51, changing hands as high as $176.22 per share. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAI's low point in its 52 week range is $127.74 per share, with $191.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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