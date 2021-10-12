iShares U.S. Transportation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (Symbol: IYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $251.00, changing hands as low as $250.55 per share. iShares U.S. Transportation shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYT's low point in its 52 week range is $193.57 per share, with $282.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.89.

