iShares U.S. Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYW

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (Symbol: IYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.31, changing hands as high as $82.45 per share. iShares U.S. Technology shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYW's low point in its 52 week range is $69.49 per share, with $108.1586 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.