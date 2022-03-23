iShares U.S. Regional Banks (IAT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.09, changing hands as low as $60.84 per share. iShares U.S. Regional Banks shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAT's low point in its 52 week range is $53.41 per share, with $69.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.21.

