iShares U.S. Real Estate Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYR

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: IYR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.91, changing hands as low as $89.39 per share. iShares U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.41 per share, with $96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.41.

