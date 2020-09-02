iShares U.S. Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: IYR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.35, changing hands as high as $83.72 per share. iShares U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.27 per share, with $100.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.