iShares U.S. Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), which makes up 1.01% of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,482,412 worth of GL, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GL:

GL — last trade: $86.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/24/2024 James Brannen Director 2,000 $78.47 $156,940 04/24/2024 David A. Rodriguez Director 1,500 $79.72 $119,585 04/25/2024 Mark A. Blinn Director 2,000 $76.77 $153,540

And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #28 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,621,518 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:

AXS — last trade: $69.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2024 Stanley A. Galanski Director 7,000 $58.45 $409,150 05/06/2024 W. Marston Becker Director 3,025 $66.58 $201,404

