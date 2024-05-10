iShares U.S. Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), which makes up 1.01% of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,482,412 worth of GL, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GL:
GL — last trade: $86.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/24/2024
|James Brannen
|Director
|2,000
|$78.47
|$156,940
|04/24/2024
|David A. Rodriguez
|Director
|1,500
|$79.72
|$119,585
|04/25/2024
|Mark A. Blinn
|Director
|2,000
|$76.77
|$153,540
And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #28 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (Symbol: IAK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,621,518 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:
AXS — last trade: $69.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2024
|Stanley A. Galanski
|Director
|7,000
|$58.45
|$409,150
|05/06/2024
|W. Marston Becker
|Director
|3,025
|$66.58
|$201,404
