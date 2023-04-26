iShares U.S. Infrastructure Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IFRA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: IFRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.66, changing hands as low as $36.55 per share. iShares U.S. Infrastructure shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $31.7198 per share, with $39.9001 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.