iShares U.S. Infrastructure Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IFRA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: IFRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.83, changing hands as high as $37.22 per share. iShares U.S. Infrastructure shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.5175 per share, with $40.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.24.

