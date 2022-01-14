iShares U.S. Industrials (IYJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.21, changing hands as low as $110.38 per share. iShares U.S. Industrials shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYJ's low point in its 52 week range is $92.95 per share, with $115.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.64.

