iShares U.S. Industrials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.90, changing hands as low as $96.69 per share. iShares U.S. Industrials shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IYJ's low point in its 52 week range is $82.74 per share, with $104.854 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.69.
