iShares U.S. Industrials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYJ

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.49, changing hands as low as $95.43 per share. iShares U.S. Industrials shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYJ's low point in its 52 week range is $82.74 per share, with $114.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.