iShares U.S. Healthcare (IYH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IYH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $280.73, changing hands as high as $283.01 per share. iShares U.S. Healthcare shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYH's low point in its 52 week range is $238.04 per share, with $302.6583 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $282.76.

