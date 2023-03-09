iShares U.S. Financials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (Symbol: IYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.32, changing hands as low as $73.89 per share. iShares U.S. Financials shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYF's low point in its 52 week range is $66.04 per share, with $88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.