iShares U.S. Financials Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (Symbol: IYF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.98, changing hands as high as $85.24 per share. iShares U.S. Financials shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYF's low point in its 52 week range is $72.69 per share, with $91.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.