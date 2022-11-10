iShares U.S. Financial Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.96, changing hands as high as $166.93 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYG's low point in its 52 week range is $137.46 per share, with $204.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.