iShares U.S. Energy (IYE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: IYE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.21, changing hands as low as $43.97 per share. iShares U.S. Energy shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYE's low point in its 52 week range is $34.68 per share, with $50.747 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.