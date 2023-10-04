iShares U.S. Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: IYE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.82, changing hands as low as $44.52 per share. iShares U.S. Energy shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.94 per share, with $50.747 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.75.

