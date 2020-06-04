Markets
iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.2%

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 0.28% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $61,972 worth of SLB, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:

SLB — last trade: $19.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/03/2020 Rajeev Sonthalia President, IPM 1,000 $33.40 $33,400
03/09/2020 Vijay Kasibhatla Director, M&A 2,000 $17.05 $34,090
03/31/2020 Peuch Olivier Le Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $13.77 $137,650

And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), the #212 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $21,751 worth of WY, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WY is detailed in the table below:

WY — last trade: $22.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 David M. Wold VP & Chief Accounting Officer 1,000 $25.19 $25,190
03/17/2020 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 5,000 $17.96 $89,800
03/17/2020 David M. Wold VP & Chief Accounting Officer 2,000 $17.95 $35,900

