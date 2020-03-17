iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), which makes up 1.29% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $173,121 worth of HD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HD:

HD — last trade: $164.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Linda R. Gooden Director 1,120 $214.53 $240,274 03/09/2020 Matt Carey EVP & CIO 4,745 $210.78 $1,000,151

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), the #33 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $83,863 worth of LLY, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LLY is detailed in the table below:

LLY — last trade: $129.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2019 David A. Ricks President & CEO 4,615 $108.38 $500,174 10/24/2019 Jackson P. Tai Director 1,861 $107.49 $200,039 10/25/2019 Anne E. White SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology 1,000 $108.84 $108,840 10/25/2019 Joshua L. Smiley SVP and CFO 929 $107.59 $99,951 10/25/2019 Daniel Skovronsky SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL 5,000 $108.61 $543,050

