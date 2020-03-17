Markets
DIVB

iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), which makes up 1.29% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $173,121 worth of HD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HD:

HD — last trade: $164.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Linda R. Gooden Director 1,120 $214.53 $240,274
03/09/2020 Matt Carey EVP & CIO 4,745 $210.78 $1,000,151

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), the #33 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $83,863 worth of LLY, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LLY is detailed in the table below:

LLY — last trade: $129.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/25/2019 David A. Ricks President & CEO 4,615 $108.38 $500,174
10/24/2019 Jackson P. Tai Director 1,861 $107.49 $200,039
10/25/2019 Anne E. White SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology 1,000 $108.84 $108,840
10/25/2019 Joshua L. Smiley SVP and CFO 929 $107.59 $99,951
10/25/2019 Daniel Skovronsky SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL 5,000 $108.61 $543,050

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIVB HD LLY

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular