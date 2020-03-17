iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), which makes up 1.29% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $173,121 worth of HD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HD:
HD — last trade: $164.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Linda R. Gooden
|Director
|1,120
|$214.53
|$240,274
|03/09/2020
|Matt Carey
|EVP & CIO
|4,745
|$210.78
|$1,000,151
And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), the #33 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $83,863 worth of LLY, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LLY is detailed in the table below:
LLY — last trade: $129.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2019
|David A. Ricks
|President & CEO
|4,615
|$108.38
|$500,174
|10/24/2019
|Jackson P. Tai
|Director
|1,861
|$107.49
|$200,039
|10/25/2019
|Anne E. White
|SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology
|1,000
|$108.84
|$108,840
|10/25/2019
|Joshua L. Smiley
|SVP and CFO
|929
|$107.59
|$99,951
|10/25/2019
|Daniel Skovronsky
|SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL
|5,000
|$108.61
|$543,050
