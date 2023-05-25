iShares U.S. Consumer Staples (IYK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $198.15, changing hands as low as $196.49 per share. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYK's low point in its 52 week range is $178.515 per share, with $210.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.