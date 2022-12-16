Markets
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.9%

December 16, 2022 — 09:45 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 9.28% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $419,644,525 worth of BA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $183.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2022 David L. Calhoun President & CEO 25,000 $158.88 $3,972,028
11/04/2022 Steven M. Mollenkopf Director 1,285 $157.09 $201,861

