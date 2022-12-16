iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 9.28% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $419,644,525 worth of BA, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $183.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|David L. Calhoun
|President & CEO
|25,000
|$158.88
|$3,972,028
|11/04/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|1,285
|$157.09
|$201,861
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding ACEL
ATRM Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of VSTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.