iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ITA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.86, changing hands as high as $106.30 per share. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITA's low point in its 52 week range is $88.90 per share, with $113.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.15.

