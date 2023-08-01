iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.
At the current share price of $22.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=161).
The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUSC is 0.12%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.30% to 32,623K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Envestnet Asset Management holds 8,689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares, representing an increase of 38.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 55.93% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 6,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,853K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 8.30% over the last quarter.
Cwm holds 2,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 117,362.02% over the last quarter.
Wealthfront Advisers holds 1,269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 11.07% over the last quarter.
Fisher Asset Management holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 1.31% over the last quarter.
