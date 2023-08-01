News & Insights

Dividends
iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

August 01, 2023 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=161).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUSC is 0.12%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.30% to 32,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUSC / iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Envestnet Asset Management holds 8,689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares, representing an increase of 38.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 55.93% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,853K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 2,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 117,362.02% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 1,269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSC by 1.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

