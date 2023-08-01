News & Insights

Dividends
SUSB

iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) Declares $0.06 Dividend

August 01, 2023 — 07:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 2.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 4.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUSB is 0.22%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 23,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUSB / iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 69.96% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 82.88% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 902K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares, representing a decrease of 118.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 56.95% over the last quarter.

Private Ocean holds 890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing a decrease of 21.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Pfs Investments holds 738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUSB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.