iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) Declares $0.06 Dividend

iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.
Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.
At the current share price of $24.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.92%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 2.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=235).
The current dividend yield is 4.08 standard deviations above the historical average.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Trust - iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUSB is 0.22%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 23,419K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 69.96% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 1,208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 82.88% over the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management holds 902K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares, representing a decrease of 118.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 56.95% over the last quarter.
Private Ocean holds 890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing a decrease of 21.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 22.03% over the last quarter.
Pfs Investments holds 738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSB by 2.39% over the last quarter.
