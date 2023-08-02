News & Insights

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) Declares $0.07 Dividend

iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.30%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 4.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=49).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTM is 0.22%, a decrease of 33.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 180.17% to 2,823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IBTM / iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Krilogy Financial holds 1,220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTM by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 455K shares.

Raymond James & Associates holds 303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTM by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Management holds 287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTM by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

