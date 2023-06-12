iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.67%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=154).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 21.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDEM is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.43% to 614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDEM by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 40.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDEM by 60.65% over the last quarter.

One Wealth Advisors holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDEM by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 26.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDEM by 126,122.22% over the last quarter.

Wealthsource Partners holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDEM by 58.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.