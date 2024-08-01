iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond (TFLO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (Symbol: TFLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.58, changing hands as low as $50.43 per share. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFLO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.37 per share, with $50.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.44.

