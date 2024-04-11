News & Insights

Markets
TIP

iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

April 11, 2024 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: TIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.81, changing hands as low as $105.74 per share. iShares TIPS Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares TIPS Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TIP's low point in its 52 week range is $101.74 per share, with $110.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.73.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HAYN
 TIME Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.