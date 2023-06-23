iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: TIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.05, changing hands as high as $108.23 per share. iShares TIPS Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIP's low point in its 52 week range is $104.63 per share, with $118.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.