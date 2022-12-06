iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.79, changing hands as low as $94.16 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJS's low point in its 52 week range is $82.09 per share, with $108.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.50.

