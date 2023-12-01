iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.48, changing hands as high as $93.93 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJS's low point in its 52 week range is $81.81 per share, with $106.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.