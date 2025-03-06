iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth (IJT) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth, the RSI reading has hit 27.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 34.0. A bullish investor could look at IJT's 27.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IJT's low point in its 52 week range is $121.20 per share, with $152.0518 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day.
