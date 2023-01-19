iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IJT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.81, changing hands as low as $111.03 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJT's low point in its 52 week range is $100.13 per share, with $129.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.06.

