iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Getting Very Oversold

In the case of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.7. A bullish investor could look at IJJ's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IJJ's low point in its 52 week range is $109.1201 per share, with $136.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day.
