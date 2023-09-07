iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IJJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.95, changing hands as low as $104.52 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJJ's low point in its 52 week range is $89.6187 per share, with $116.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.51.

