iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IJJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.76, changing hands as high as $103.86 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJJ's low point in its 52 week range is $92.7912 per share, with $116.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.02.
