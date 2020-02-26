iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth (IJK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $228.44, changing hands as low as $227.17 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $210.19 per share, with $248.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $228.16.

