iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IJK

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.62, changing hands as high as $69.89 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $61.44 per share, with $82.8647 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.89.
Also see: FFBW YTD Return
PPG Industries shares outstanding history
GASS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.