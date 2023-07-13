iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (Symbol: GSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.48, changing hands as high as $20.54 per share. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.645 per share, with $23.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.52.
Also see: RAND shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of CLDB
LVNTA Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.