iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (Symbol: GSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.48, changing hands as high as $20.54 per share. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.645 per share, with $23.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.