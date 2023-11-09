iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (Symbol: GSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.67, changing hands as low as $20.66 per share. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.645 per share, with $22.9505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.68.

