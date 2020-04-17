Markets
IVW

iShares S&P 500 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IVW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: IVW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $184.42, changing hands as high as $185.05 per share. iShares S&P 500 Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares S&P 500 Growth 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IVW's low point in its 52 week range is $140.84 per share, with $211.1458 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular