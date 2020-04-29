iShares S&P 100 (OEF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares S&P 100 ETF (Symbol: OEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.58, changing hands as high as $134.89 per share. iShares S&P 100 shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEF's low point in its 52 week range is $101.8696 per share, with $152.576 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.84.

