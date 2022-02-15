iShares S&P 100 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OEF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P 100 ETF (Symbol: OEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $204.37, changing hands as high as $205.87 per share. iShares S&P 100 shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEF's low point in its 52 week range is $169.49 per share, with $222.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $205.59.

