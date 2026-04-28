Is the iShares SLQD ETF a Buy After Investment Advisor NDWM Scooped Up Shares Worth $4.7 Million?

Key Points

NDWM bought 92,823 SLQD shares; estimated trade value $4.71 million (based on quarterly average price).

The quarter-end position value rose by $4.68 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

The SLQD trade represented a 3.05% increase of the fund's 13F AUM.

Post-trade position: 128,722 shares, valued at $6.50 million.

SLQD now comprises 4.21% of NDWM’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 24, 2026, Nerad + Deppe Wealth Management (NDWM) LLC purchased 92,823 additional shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $4.71 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The value of the SLQD position grew by $4.68 million by quarter-end, reflecting both trading and price changes.

What else to know

The fund increased its SLQD position, which accounts for 4.21% of reportable assets under management following the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $42.37 million (27.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: RSP: $13.32 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AGG: $11.83 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BILS: $11.15 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $9.29 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of April 24, 2026, SLQD shares were priced at $50.58, up 5.1% over the past year; trailing the S&P 500 by 25.5 percentage points.

The fund’s total 13F reportable assets stood at $154.21 million across 38 positions at quarter-end.

SLQD’s annualized dividend yield was 4.24% as of April 27, 2026; shares were 0.81% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.35 billion Dividend Yield 4.24% Price (as of market close April 24, 2026) $50.58 1-Year Total Return 5.11%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities under five years.

The portfolio is composed primarily of short-term, high-quality corporate bonds, providing exposure to a diversified basket of issuers and sectors.

Structured as an ETF, the fund offers intraday liquidity for institutional and retail investors.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides targeted exposure to short-duration, investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, appealing to investors seeking lower interest rate risk and stable income. With an asset base of $2.36 billion and a dividend yield of 4.24%, the fund is designed for those prioritizing capital preservation and consistent cash flow.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of additional shares in the iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) by Nerad + Deppe Wealth Management (NDWM) suggests the investment advisory firm has a bullish outlook towards the fund. SLQD provides several reasons for NDWM’s investment.

The ETF’s focus on short-term U.S. corporate bonds make it less sensitive to rising interest rates compared to longer-term bonds. Its AUM of $2.35 billion provide good liquidity, and it comprises nearly 3,000 holdings, giving it broad diversification.

SLQD also sports a low expense ratio of 0.06% coupled with a robust dividend yield over 4% for steady passive income. These factors and its low volatility make it a good defensive tool for capital preservation.

However, it won’t deliver the capital appreciation potential of stocks and longer-term bonds. This is evident in its one-year return of 5%. NDWM may have added to its existing position as a defensive tactic given the uncertain macroeconomic environment present when it bought in Q1, including Wall Street’s “Great Rotation” away from tech stocks.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.